Saharan dust expected to limit tropical development for next few weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After an active start to the season in late May and early June, a lull in the tropical storm and hurricane season is expected for at least the next few weeks into early July.
With the exception of a very low (10%) chance for development near the North Carolina coastline, there are currently no signs of tropical development in the Atlantic basin.
The weather pattern over much of the Atlantic ocean will become increasingly unfavorable for the development of tropical systems from now through at least the beginning of July.
One of the biggest reasons for the low risk of tropical development will be expansion of a huge area of dust from the Saharan desert over the tropical Atlantic. The easterly trade winds sometimes allow these areas of dust from Africa to spread across the Atlantic.
Tropical systems feed off moist, humid air, and the dry air associated with Saharan dust makes it difficult, if not impossible, for tropical systems to develop.
Hurricane season is typically quiet at the beginning of the season from June through early August, but don’t let that get your guard down. In a typical hurricane season, the peak does not happen until late August through September and into early October.
