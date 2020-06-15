Police use tear gas on protesters during standoff near Richmond Police Headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police used tear gas against protesters during a standoff outside police headquarters early Monday morning.
The protest started after videos surfaced online showing a Richmond police vehicle attempting to make it way through a crowd, sticking people. Police say they’re looking for the people who attacked an officer and damaged the vehicle involved.
The standoff with protesters and police outside police headquarters continued into the early morning hours. At one point, about 200 people were there.
Protesters say the tear gas was used after a cone was thrown at police.
