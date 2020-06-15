Police: Petersburg man arrested in connection to shooting in May

Police: Petersburg man arrested in connection to shooting in May
Omari Mason (Source: Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 15, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 11:51 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Petersburg man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Petersburg back in May.

On June 15 at approximately 2:30 p.m., police say Omari Mason, 21, of Petersburg was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

According to police, Mason was wanted in connection to a shooting of a man that occurred in the 900 block of Halifax Street.

Police say Mason is being held without bond pending his appearance in court for:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Malicious wounding

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.