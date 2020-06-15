Police: Petersburg man arrested in connection to shooting in May

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Petersburg man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Petersburg back in May.
On June 15 at approximately 2:30 p.m., police say Omari Mason, 21, of Petersburg was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
According to police, Mason was wanted in connection to a shooting of a man that occurred in the 900 block of Halifax Street.
Police say Mason is being held without bond pending his appearance in court for:
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Malicious wounding
