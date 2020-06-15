Pickup truck driver accused of running over protester near Lee monument denied bond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man who is accused of running over a protester with his pickup truck early Friday morning was denied bond after a court appearance Monday morning.
Police said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday, and officers in the area near the Robert E. Lee circle saw protesters in the roadway with their bicycles where several pickup trucks approached them.
Police said the protesters and the drivers exchanged words before one pickup sped off and another pickup truck driver, identified as Matthew Frezza, ran over the protester.
Initially, Richmond police were unsure if there was a victim but now say they were able to make contact with the victim on Friday afternoon.
Responding officers also took an initial report from the victim at the time. The victim refused medical treatment at first, but the officer called an ambulance as a precaution. The victim was checked out at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.
Officers made three traffic stops related to the incident and detained multiple people. The traffic stops also turned up multiple assault-style rifles, handguns, ammunition and body armor. Three of the assault-style rifles and one handgun were seized. Frezza was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony use of a firearm.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 23.
