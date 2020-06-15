Periodic rain likely through Thursday, flood risk low

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Keep your rain gear handy the next several days, because periods of rain are likely through Thursday across Central Virginia.
A slow moving area of low pressure will be located just to the south of Virginia and will barely move this week. This slow moving low pressure is called a “cut-off low” because it is cut-off from the jet stream that steers our storms. Without the jet stream to steer the low pressure out of the area, it just sits and spins delivering repeated chances for rain along with cooler than average temperatures.
Despite the prolonged period of rain chances, our flood risk is expected to be low this week. The ground has been relatively dry lately, and some areas of Central Virginia do need the rain to help out gardens, lawns, and farms. The on and off nature of this upcoming rainfall will also allow time for the rain to runoff without causing much flooding.
The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a “marginal” risk for flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday.
By the time this slow moving area of low pressure finally loosens its grip on the region by late Thursday into Friday, rainfall totals could reach upwards of 2 to 4 inches, with the highest amounts expected over far Southern parts of Virginia.
Abundant clouds and showers will keep temperatures stuck in the 70s through at least Wednesday. Once the area of low pressure moves out and sun returns, it heats up big time for the upcoming weekend.
