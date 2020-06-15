Periodic rain likely through Thursday, flood risk low

Rainfall amounts could reach 2 to 4 inches for much of Central and Southern Virginia

Periodic rain likely through Thursday, flood risk low
Daily rain chances are expected through Thursday as a cut-off low meanders near Virginia. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | June 15, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 12:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Keep your rain gear handy the next several days, because periods of rain are likely through Thursday across Central Virginia.

A slow moving area of low pressure will be located just to the south of Virginia and will barely move this week. This slow moving low pressure is called a “cut-off low” because it is cut-off from the jet stream that steers our storms. Without the jet stream to steer the low pressure out of the area, it just sits and spins delivering repeated chances for rain along with cooler than average temperatures.

Daily rain chances are expected through Thursday as a cut-off low meanders near Virginia.
Daily rain chances are expected through Thursday as a cut-off low meanders near Virginia. (Source: WWBT)

Despite the prolonged period of rain chances, our flood risk is expected to be low this week. The ground has been relatively dry lately, and some areas of Central Virginia do need the rain to help out gardens, lawns, and farms. The on and off nature of this upcoming rainfall will also allow time for the rain to runoff without causing much flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a “marginal” risk for flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a marginal risk for minor flooding on Tuesday, with a slightly higher risk for flooding in southern Virginia.
There is a marginal risk for minor flooding on Tuesday, with a slightly higher risk for flooding in southern Virginia. (Source: WWBT)
There will continue to be a low risk for flooding on Wednesday and Thursday with on and off rain expected.
There will continue to be a low risk for flooding on Wednesday and Thursday with on and off rain expected. (Source: WWBT)

By the time this slow moving area of low pressure finally loosens its grip on the region by late Thursday into Friday, rainfall totals could reach upwards of 2 to 4 inches, with the highest amounts expected over far Southern parts of Virginia.

The rainfall forecast shows potential for a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rainfall through Thursday in Central Virginia.
The rainfall forecast shows potential for a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rainfall through Thursday in Central Virginia. (Source: WWBT)

Abundant clouds and showers will keep temperatures stuck in the 70s through at least Wednesday. Once the area of low pressure moves out and sun returns, it heats up big time for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side to start this week before it heats up this weekend.
Temperatures will be on the cooler side to start this week before it heats up this weekend. (Source: WWBT)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app to keep updated on the rain chances and upcoming heat.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.