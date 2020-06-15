Office of Vital Records reopening customer service lobby with COVID-19 precautions

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health Office of Vital Records (OVR) will be reopening its customer service lobby with expanded hours and COVID-19 safety precautions.
The Office of Vital Records provides birth certificates, death certificates, and other official records.
Reopening the lobby will allow OVR to resume same-day service.
OVR closed its public lobby on March 18 in response to COVID-19, providing services by mail.
OVR will take precautions for the safety of customers and staff:
- Limiting the total number of lobby occupants to ten
- Reducing the number of chairs in the lobby and spacing them out six feet
- Allowing only the customer needing service to enter; no friends or family
- Cleaning high-touch surfaces throughout the day
- Requiring OVR employees to wear gloves and masks
OVR will offer two new services on a trial basis to reduce foot traffic in the building:
An application drop-box outside the lobby
- OVR staff will process applications the same-day and mail them back to customers the following day.
- These applications will require a photocopy of the customer’s ID and payment by either check or money order.
Two-hour turnaround for regular applications
- Customers will be able to drop off a completed application at the front desk and then return after two hours to receive their certificate.
- This process will require the customer to show ID and pay by cash, check, or money order.
Customers can use both new services to obtain certified copies of vital records but not to amend records.
Walk-in service will be available for amendments.
Customers can continue to mail printed Vital Records applications or use OVR’s official third-party service provider for fully online applications with expedited processing and shipping options.
Expanded weekday hours will be 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. starting on June 17.
