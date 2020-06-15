News to Know for June 15: Protests continue; RPS to discuss police relations; Another fireworks show canceled; Cool, cloudy week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a beautiful weekend, the tables are about to turn weather-wise. Get ready for a cool and cloudy start to your week.
Along with the cooler than normal temperatures, we also have rain chances every day of the week. Hot weather returns again just in time for the official start of summer on Saturday.
Officers used tear gas on a group of protesters overnight outside the Richmond Police Headquarters.
The group was there following a video that surfaced of a Richmond police vehicle forcing its way through a crowd of protestors Saturday night.
Police are looking for someone who they say attacked an officer and damaged one of their vehicles. Watch the video here:
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also weighed in by asking the officer involved to be put on administrative leave.
Before Sunday’s incident, thousands of protesters gathered for the 5,000 Man March in downtown Richmond Saturday.
The march took protesters through streets of downtown Richmond back to the Lee Monument where the atmosphere was of peace and unity.
This week, we’ll get more information on the lawsuit surrounding the Robert E. Lee statue and whether or not it will be taken down. A hearing is set for Thursday, the same day a temporary injunction blocking the statue’s removal is set to expire.
A judge issued the injunction a week ago after a lawsuit was filed by a descendant of one of the monument’s original donors. The suit claims taking down the statue violates the deed that transferred the monument to the state in 1890. Two days later, a second lawsuit was filed in federal court.
Today, the Richmond School Board will discuss its relationship with the police department.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the school board could discuss whether to pull resource officers out of public schools. It appears the administration wants to conduct a 90-day review of the school resource officer program that would include holding focus groups with students and staff, as well as a public hearing on the matter.
Today’s virtual meeting and begins at 5:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on the school district’s facebook page.
Starting today, Central Virginia schools are beginning to move to their summer meal program and schedules.
Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico start their summer meal program today. Here’s a full list of sites that are open and when.
There’s a massive ground beef recall involving products sold at Walmart and other retailers under the brand names “Thomas Farms” and “Marketside Butcher.”
Officials say the meat could be contaminated with e-coli and has the establishment number “46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. See a full list here.
One of Richmond’s most popular Fourth of July displays is going dark this year.
Organizers with Rocketts Red Glare say the event is canceled for 2020 due to uncertainty heading into the summer and fall. They do plan to return in 2021.
