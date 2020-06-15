Monument Ave. residents withdraw lawsuit over Lee statue removal

Six residents of Monument Avenue have withdrawn their legal effort to block Gov. Ralph Northam from removing a massive statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The Virginia Mercury reported that the residents were previously arguing that taking the bronze figure down would hurt property values and jeopardize the tax benefits of living in a National Historic Landmark District.
The residents, who filed their complaint Monday in Richmond Circuit Court, were asking a judge to consolidate their suit with a case brought last week by William C. Gregory, the great-grandson of the couple that deeded the property to the state in 1890.
Only one of the residents — Helen Marie Taylor, a 96-year-old who called protesters “snakes,” “scoundrels” and “graffiti goons” in an interview with The Washington Post last week — were named in the new filing. The other five are petitioning to participate anonymously and are listed in the filings as John, Joseph, Sally, Charles and Thomas Does.
You can view the notice of voluntary removal, HERE.
NBC12 contributed to this report.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.