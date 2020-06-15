Justices revive permit for pipeline under Appalachian Trail

“Our country has experienced tremendous growth in energy production over the last several years, which presents a huge opportunity for West Virginia’s economy. The Supreme Court decision today is welcome news for American families, jobs, security, and the energy economy. This project will allow for the expanded supplies of natural gas for residential and commercial heating and electricity generation, which will provide affordable energy for residents and businesses while also spurring economic development. Beyond this project though, this landmark decision overturns a disastrous Fourth Circuit decision that has regional and ultimately national implications. The Supreme Court has followed congressional intent in finding that the National Trail System, of which I am a strong advocate, is not to be a dragnet preventing construction of energy, electric, and transportation infrastructure around the country. West Virginia is energy rich, and we should make it easier to use energy resources produced right here at home to meet demand across the country. I worked with the administration and advocated strongly for this project and other natural gas pipelines because I know the economic benefits they afford West Virginia. I’m glad to see the Supreme Court’s decision today and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on jobs, security, our energy economy, and economic development.”