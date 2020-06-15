Judge denies lawsuit challenging new one-handgun-a-month law

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge has denied a lawsuit filed by gun-rights groups challenging the constitutionality of Virginia’s new one-handgun-a-month law.
The lawsuit was filed on in Goochland Circut Court by Valerie Trojan, Brothers n Arms, Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America and the Gun Owners Foundation. The suit names the Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, Col. Gary Settle, as the defendant.
“Judge Timothy K. Sanner in Goochland Circuit Court agreed with Attorney General Herring and denied the gun lobby’s attempts to block the one-handgun-a-month law from going into effect on July 1. Judge Sanner found that the gun lobby was unlikely to succeed in convincing the court that the law was unconstitutional,” a release said.
The gun advocates say the law infringes on the right to keep and bear arms.
“I am really pleased that the judge agreed with me today and rejected the gun lobby’s attempt to block the one-handgun-a-month law. Currently, Virginia is one of the easiest states in the country for gun traffickers to purchase large numbers of firearms to resell on the street, and we can’t allow that to continue,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Virginia had a one-handgun-a-month law in effect for nearly twenty years that was extremely successful in keeping firearms out of our communities and out of the hands of dangerous individuals.
