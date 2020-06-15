GRTC experienced service disruptions due to Unity Ride for Black Lives

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC had service disruptions due to GRTC buses and CARE vans being rerouted on detours stopped in traffic, and placed out of service during the Unity Ride for Black Lives bike ride.
The Unity Ride for Black Lives bike ride occurred through parts of The Fan, Carytown, Museum District, Scott’s Addition, Carver, Jackson Ward and VCU’s Monroe Park areas.
The ongoing demonstrations in the City of Richmond continue to block bus access to transit stops, and GRTC is working to maintain service for riders on route and on schedule while also protecting the safety of operators, riders, and cyclists/pedestrians.
Smaller GRTC support vehicles continue to attempt to reach passengers missed at bus stops.
CARE trips are operating normally, but CARE vehicles do not enter active protest areas.
The Unity Ride for Black Lives began at 6 p.m. at Monroe Park, moving east and counterclockwise through the route to end again at Monroe Park.
Detours and delays for GRTC occurred in these locations:
- Pulse: The Pulse should be able to remain on a normal routine, but there may be some delays when the cyclists cross Broad St. in the Arts District and again from Scott’s Addition to the Museum District.
- 5 Eastbound: From Ellwood and Thompson, buses turn right on Thompson, right on Grove, right on Harrison, left on Cary St. and resume regular routing. Many bus stops in Carytown are missed.
- 14: The Route 14 should be able to remain on a normal routine, but there may be some delays when cyclists cross Broad St. in the Arts District and again at Lombardy and Leigh.
- 20 Southbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Main St. and resume regular routing southbound. Many bus stops on Robinson are missed.
- 20 Northbound: Buses take Idlewood, turn right on Arthur Ashe Blvd., left on Broad St. and resume regular routing northbound. Many bus stops on Robinson are missed.
- 50, 76 and 77: These routes should be able to remain on a normal routine, but there may be some delays when cyclists are on Leigh between Hermitage and DMV Dr. and also at Roseneath and Broad St.
- 78 Eastbound: From Ellwood and Thompson, buses turn right on Thompson, right on Grove, left on Harrison, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. Many bus stops in Carytown are missed.
