Groups react to Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ job discrimination

“The law that was passed here in Virginia is the broadest law in the country,” Cobb said. “Instead of simply addressing secular business organizations, they intended to sweep in religious organizations, places of worship, faith-based schools. We know litigation is coming, The Family Foundation is likely to be involved in that. The reality is whether or not you can trample someone’s First Amendment rights, to have their own beliefs, to hire and fire based on their own beliefs within their own church or their own faith-based school is yet to be determined.”