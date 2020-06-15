Groups react to Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ job discrimination

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A monumental ruling by the Supreme Court for the nation’s LGBTQ community was announced Monday, and now groups in Richmond are reacting to the news.
The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Some groups are calling this ruling even more important than the right to marry because nearly every LGBTQ person has or needs a job.
“Before this ruling in 29 states in the United States it was perfectly legal for you to be married on Sunday and fired from your job because you married on Sunday, on Monday,” said Virginia Pride President James Millner.
Now any form of job discrimination based on sexual orientation or transgender status is prohibited in all 50 states.
"I was elated," said Diversity Richmond Executive Director Bill Harrison.
Harrison and many other LGBTQ advocates said they were caught off guard since the Supreme Court leans conservative.
"I like to think that slowly but surely we're getting there,” Harrison said. “That no matter what side of the political spectrum you're on, you believe in fairness; that people should be treated fairly, that sexual orientation, gender identity is not anything that people choose."
“I certainly was not prepared for it to be a 6-3 decision with two of the more conservative justices joining the liberal block of the court,” Millner added.
One of those Justices, Neil Gorsuch, was appointed by President Trump.
Also, The Trump administration had argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act does not protect gay, lesbian, and transgender people.
Several groups agreed with him on this point.
"The majority opinion went through great pains to tell us how they should not legislate from the bench,” said The Family Foundation President Victoria Cobb. “But when you reinterpret old words to have new meaning, meaning that was not intended when the law went into place, you are in fact, legislating from the bench."
Cobb called SCOTUS' decision disappointing releasing a statement Monday afternoon which reads in part:
“One reason civil rights laws were put into place was to ensure equal opportunity for women. The logic of today’s decision undermines the exact purpose of the law by creating an unequal playing field for women in athletics and elsewhere.
“While the majority opinion pains itself to establish that it is not appropriate for the Court to act as a legislative body, incorporating new meaning never conceived at the time Title VII was passed is in fact redrafting law. By equating an individual’s subjective feelings with their actions, the Court has effectively wiped away the biological reality of male and female, which will only harm women and further threaten religious liberty.”
However, several of Virginia’s leaders commended the decision by the Supreme Court.
Virginia Governor Ralphs Northam posted on social media, “Today’s ruling is a historic victory for LGBTQ rights that sends a powerful message – no one should fear being fired or discriminated against simply because of who they are. We will continue working to make Virginia a place where everyone feels welcome, safe, and respected.”
Attorney General Mark Herring also released a statement reading in part:
“Today, equality wins again. Repeatedly when people have tried to challenge the rights and protections of the LGBT community they have failed.
“This landmark lawsuit is a huge win for the LGBT community and for equality across this country. No one should ever have to fear being discriminated against in their workplace or losing their job because of who they love or how they identify. Every single Virginian and every single American deserves equal protection under the law.”
“I think that when laws like this are enacted, in time we see it was absolutely for the best,” Harrison added. “This world needs to come together, we need to unify not find one more way that we can separate people. It’s the just thing to do.”
Meanwhile, several laws for the LGBTQ community in Virginia will go into effect July 1st.
However, even after the laws were signed, some groups say the fight isn’t over.
“The law that was passed here in Virginia is the broadest law in the country,” Cobb said. “Instead of simply addressing secular business organizations, they intended to sweep in religious organizations, places of worship, faith-based schools. We know litigation is coming, The Family Foundation is likely to be involved in that. The reality is whether or not you can trample someone’s First Amendment rights, to have their own beliefs, to hire and fire based on their own beliefs within their own church or their own faith-based school is yet to be determined.”
