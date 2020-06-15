Goochland Pet Lovers receives $25,000 grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nonprofit organization Goochland Pet Lovers received a $25,000 grant from a fund within the Community Foundation for a great Richmond.
The AECW Fund granted the money to aid the organization’s core mission — to promote animal welfare through educational programs, community engagement and financial support.
“The support we have received will allow us to expand our current programs and continue our unique partnership with Goochland County to make a Goochland a special place for animals and the people who love them,” said Sara Grattan, board chair for Goochland Pet Lovers.
Since the nonprofit was founded in 2016, Goochland Pet Lovers completed a $1.5 million campaign for an animal adoption wing in Goochland County. It has also opened two dog parks and an exercise trail at Hidden Rock Park. The organization also founded the Dr. Lori L. Elliott Medical Fund and partnered with Goochland County Animal Protection to implement a dog training program to help with adoptability.
The Community Foundation for a greater Richmond advocates for philanthropy and service. Since their inception in 1968, a collective $1 billion has been granted to thousands of nonprofits in the Richmond region. The grant funding for Goochland Pet Lovers was recommended by Mr. and Mrs. Gordinier.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.