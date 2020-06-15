Goochland County unveils new animal shelter, adoption center

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - After nearly three years of construction, Goochland County has opened its new animal shelter and adoption center.
Nonprofit Goochland Pet Lovers contributed to the development and construction of the facility, which is 13,941 square feet and equipped with an in-house spay and neuter clinic.
“I am extremely proud that Goochland has delivered on our commitment to build a shelter that is well constructed and that will serve the community for many years to come,” said County Administrator John A. Budesky. “We are grateful for the gracious and ongoing support and our partnership with Goochland Pet Lovers. The shelter reflects our desire to create a caring environment our residents and pets deserve.”
Planning for the shelter began in January 2015, and the county began building in August 2017. The building rests on the site of the former animal shelter at 1900 Hidden Rock Lane.
In the Spring of 2019, the original contractor was fired over lack of performance. Hourigan Construction was then hired as the interim contractor, and eventually the county’s completion contractor in October 2019.
“The Goochland County Animal Protection staff and I are excited to get to work in our new facility,” said Tim Clough, animal protection director. “The new shelter provides a safe environment for lost pets and gives visitors a comfortable and inviting atmosphere to view adoptable pets.”
The Goochland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The facility is open, but the county is encouraging community members to view the virtual grand opening and walk-through tours, which you can find here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.