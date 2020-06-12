Forecast: A remarkably cool a cloudy stretch for June

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - MUCH BELOW normal temperatures for mid-June with daily rain chances.
MONDAY: Cloudy with a few scattered showers Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few scattered showers, better chances south. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. Rain Chance: 50%)
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower still possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
First Alert: Hot weather returns again just in time for the official start of summer on Saturday.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Turning hotter. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.
