Forecast: A remarkably cool a cloudy stretch for June

Daily rain chances with highest totals in Southern VA

June 15, 2020 at 4:12 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 4:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - MUCH BELOW normal temperatures for mid-June with daily rain chances.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a few scattered showers Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few scattered showers, better chances south. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. Rain Chance: 50%)

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower still possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: Hot weather returns again just in time for the official start of summer on Saturday.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Turning hotter. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

