Fearing ‘loss of favorable tax treatment,’ six Monument Ave. residents join legal effort to halt statue removal

Six residents of Monument Avenue are joining the legal effort to block Gov. Ralph Northam from removing a massive statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, arguing that taking the bronze figure down would hurt property values and jeopardize the tax benefits of living in a National Historic Landmark District.
The residents, who filed their complaint Monday in Richmond Circuit Court, are asking a judge to consolidate their suit with a case brought last week by William C. Gregory, the great-grandson of the couple that deeded the property to the state in 1890.
Only one of the residents — Helen Marie Taylor, a 96-year-old who called protesters “snakes,” “scoundrels” and “graffiti goons” in an interview with The Washington Post last week — is named in the new filing. The other five are petitioning to participate anonymously and are listed in the filings as John, Joseph, Sally, Charles and Thomas Does.
The motion says Taylor, who is best known for fighting to preserve the stone pavers along the street and has been a vocal defender of the monuments, “has been harassed by protesters at and in front of her residence on Monument Avenue, causing the other plaintiffs to be concerned about their personal safety and the safety of their families and residences.”
