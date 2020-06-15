Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin gets 40th career NASCAR Cup win

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Denny Hamlin dominated the NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday and came in first place for the 40th time in the Chesterfield native’s career.
With his victory over Hendrick Motorsport’s Chase Elliott and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, Hamlin is now the NASCAR Cup Series’ first three-race winner of the season.
The race was Hamlin’s 40th NASCAR Cup Series career win and third victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Now, he’s tied with NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle for most the wins on the 1.5-mile race track.
Elliott came in second, Blaney came in third, and Tyler Reddick — who won the 2018 and 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Homestead — finished in fourth place.
From 2002-2019, the Homestead-Miami Speedway was scheduled in November for the championship finale. Before the COVID-19 break in racing this year, it was originally scheduled for March. Sunday’s race was the 22nd Annual Dixie Vodka 400.
