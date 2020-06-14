Police searching for two men who robbed restaurant at gunpoint, tied up employees

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a restaurant at gunpoint and tied up three employees.
Police were called to Mr. Pepe on Hull Street Rd just after 11 p.m. Saturday after two men reportedly robbed the place.
Officers were told two men came into the restaurant after it was closed and tied up three employees in the kitchen area. The men then went into different areas of the building, taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police were told both men were armed with guns and a knife. They were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
