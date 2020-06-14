Police: Missing 21-year-old last seen on Wednesday found dead

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 21-year-old man from Harrisonburg who was last seen on June 10, has been found dead.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Kelly Reedy, 21, has been missing since June 10 and was last seen in Harrisonburg.
Reedy was found deceased inside his vehicle in a parking lot by a passerby, according to police.
Police say there are no further details at this time and there is an investigation into his death.
