Police investigating possible officer assault in SUV; reports of person hit in Richmond.
By Eric Perry | June 14, 2020 at 5:46 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 5:46 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating an incident they say involved a police vehicle.

Officials said happened in the 400 block of N. Allen Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The Department is currently investigating a possible assault on an officer inside the vehicle as well as reports on social media that a person in the crowd may have been struck by the vehicle,” A police spokesperson said early Sunday.

This comes after thousands peacefully marched through Richmond Saturday for the 5,000 Man March.

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency line at 804-646-5100.

This is a developing story. Check back later as more information is made available.

