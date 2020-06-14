Police investigating possible officer assault in SUV; reports of person hit in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating an incident they say involved a police vehicle.
Officials said happened in the 400 block of N. Allen Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The Department is currently investigating a possible assault on an officer inside the vehicle as well as reports on social media that a person in the crowd may have been struck by the vehicle,” A police spokesperson said early Sunday.
This comes after thousands peacefully marched through Richmond Saturday for the 5,000 Man March.
Anyone with information should call the non-emergency line at 804-646-5100.
This is a developing story. Check back later as more information is made available.
