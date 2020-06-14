One killed in single-vehicle crash in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 14, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 4:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Richmond.

On June 13 at 11:28 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at I-95 south at mile marker 78.

According to police, a Nissan Altima driven by Devonta L. Davis, 30, of Carson, Virginia, was traveling southbound when he veered left, striking the jersey wall and overturned several times.

Davis was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Davis was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

