One killed in single-vehicle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Richmond.
On June 13 at 11:28 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at I-95 south at mile marker 78.
According to police, a Nissan Altima driven by Devonta L. Davis, 30, of Carson, Virginia, was traveling southbound when he veered left, striking the jersey wall and overturned several times.
Davis was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Davis was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
