Chesterfield County Schools hosting panel conversation on race, social topics

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) will be hosting a panel conversation called, “Courageous Conversations: How to Talk About Race”. “How To Talk About Race” will be the first event in the Standing Together series. CCPS and its partners are introducing a series of community events designed to support and bring families together.
CCPS’s Department of Equity and Student Support Services and the Office of Family and Community Engagement is collaborating with existing partners to engage the community on issues involving race, equity, and the roles each person can play in supporting our families.
The two teams met with an external advisory group to consider opportunities to move forward.
How To Talk About Race is scheduled for June 17 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live.
NBC12′s Anthony Antoine will serve as the moderator with panelists including:
• Jonathan Zur, President and CEO of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities
• Travis Jones, Pastor at Motivation Church
• Marcus Leggett, Pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church
• Tim Joyce, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond
• Lauren Wynne, Coordinator of Student Counseling Services for CCPS
To share questions in advance and offer potential topics for subsequent conversations, click here.
Future events planned may include additional panels, author visits/talks, documentaries, and book studies.
