A break in the pre-summer heat for much of the next 7 days

Below average temperatures for this weekend as well as the week ahead. Rain chances are variable for next week.

By Sophia Armata | June 14, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 5:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nice weather holds on for Sunday, but rain chances go up by mid-week.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Low chance of isolated showers west of Richmond this evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, better chances south. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, better chances south. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower still possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Turning hotter again. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

