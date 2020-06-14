A break in the pre-summer heat for much of the next 7 days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nice weather holds on for Sunday, but rain chances go up by mid-week.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Low chance of isolated showers west of Richmond this evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, better chances south. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, better chances south. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower still possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Turning hotter again. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
