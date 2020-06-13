Virginia War Memorial premieres new documentary on Korean War

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial will be premiering a documentary on the Korean War called, “Korean War - Back From the Yalu”.
Korean War - Back From the Yalu is the 26th film in the award-winning Virginians at War documentary series produced by the Virginia War Memorial and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.
The 23-minute film features interviews with 17 Virginia service members who witnessed a first-hand account of the Korean War from 1950-1953.
The interviews with battle veterans were filmed, collected and archived over 20 years.
Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial, will be the host.
The virtual film will premiere on the Virginia War Memorial Facebook page and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation website on June 25 at 7 p.m.
