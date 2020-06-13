Virginia State Police continue search for vehicle involved in I-64 shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say they are continuing the search for a vehicle involved in a shooting on Interstate 64 in Henrico.
At approximately 10:10 p.m., a silver Ford Flex and a white Dodge Stratus were traveling north on Interstate 95 at the Bryan Park Interchange when the two vehicles began engaging in aggressive driving.
Police say both vehicles continued west on I-64. As both vehicles took the ramp at Exit 185 for Staples Mill Road, the driver of the Dodge fired several shots into the back of the Ford Flex.
The Dodge then pulled up along the passenger side of the Ford Flex and the driver continued firing into the Ford.
The two vehicles made contact at one point before the white Dodge Stratus fled the scene.
The 36-year-old driver of the Ford escaped injury, however, his 34-year-old wife was struck several times. He drove them to St. Mary’s Hospital and she was transported to VCU Medical Center where she was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released from the hospital.
The man and woman are residents of Richmond.
According to police, the suspect was described as a large male wearing a white hat and white t-shirt.
His white Dodge Stratus should have damage to the driver’s side where it made contact with the passenger side of the victim’s silver vehicle. Police said the vehicle could also have transfer or smudges of silver paint in the damaged area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.
