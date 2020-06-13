VCU Libraries launches digital press for students, staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Libraries has launched “VCU Publishing”, which is a digital press for students, staff and faculty.
VCU Publishing aims to amplify scholarly and research findings from the VCU community and provide publishing opportunities and experiences for students and faculty. The publishing includes books, peer-reviewed journals, digital scholarship and more.
VCU Libraries staff will help faculty and students make decisions about copyright and fair use, understanding and retaining their rights as an author, use open licenses to share their work, evaluate traditional and open-access publishing opportunities, and avoid publishing scams.
University libraries across the country are increasingly expanding their capabilities to support scholarly expression in response to high costs of scholarly journals and declining publishing options for scholarly work in humanities and social sciences.
"With VCU Publishing, VCU joins this growing effort among research universities to support scholarly communities, to reinvest funds toward undersupported disciplines and scholarship, and to expand open-access scholarly expression,” Ulmschneider said. “It is noteworthy that a significant private gift from visionary VCU community leaders, who recognize the importance of published scholarly and creative expression to the future of VCU, has helped make VCU Publishing possible.”
VCU Publishing combines several of VCU Libraries’ existing publishing enterprises, including:
- Journal publishing
- Book publishing
- Digital Scholarship
- VCU Scholars Compass
VCU Libraries found inspiration for VCU Publishing in the university’s strategic plan, Quest 2025: Together We Transform, as the initiative is an engine for student success, national prominence, collective urban and regional transformation and diversity driving excellence.
