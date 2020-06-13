State police searching for vehicle involved in I-64 shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say they are searching for a vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred on I-64 in Henrico.
At approximately 10:10 p.m., a silver Ford Flex and a white Dodge Stratus were traveling north on Interstate 95 at the Bryan Park Interchange when the two vehicles began engaging in aggressive driving.
Police say both vehicles continued west on I-64. As both vehicles took the ramp at Exit 185 for Staples Mill Road, the driver of the Dodge fired several shots into the back of the Ford Flex.
The Dodge then pulled up along the passenger side of the Ford Flex and the driver continued firing into the Ford.
The two vehicles made contact at one point before the white Dodge Stratus fled the scene.
The 36-year-old driver of the Ford escaped injury, however, his 34-year-old wife was struck several times. He drove them to St. Mary’s Hospital and she was transported to VCU Medical Center where she is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
The couple is residents from the city of Richmond.
According to police, the suspect was described as a large male wearing a white hat and white t-shirt.
His white Dodge Stratus should have damage to the driver’s side where it made contact with the passenger side of the victim’s silver vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.
