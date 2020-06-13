State Police investigate possible shooting on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police confirm they are investigating a shooting believed to have happened on I-64 in Henrico.
According to State Police the incident happened near the Staples Mill Road Exit.
Details are limited at this time.
Our crew on the scene noticed officers were searching a tractor trailer. There were also other cars pulled to the side.
Exit 185 was closed during the investigation but is back open.
Check back throughout the day as we work to learn more information.
