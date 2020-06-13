Police: Missing 21-year-old last seen on Wednesday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 21-year-old man from Harrisonburg was last seen on June 10.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Kelly Reedy, 21, has been missing since June 10, and was last seen in Harrisonburg.
Reedy is 6′0″, 180 pounds with dirty blond hair and brown eyes.
Police say Reedy was possibly wearing an orange shirt and blue shorts and is in need of his heart medications.
Anyone with information on Reedy’s whereabouts should contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540)-565-3800.
