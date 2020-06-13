One injured, one arrested after shooting at recreation center in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person has been injured and another person has been arrested after a shooting occurred after a fight at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center.
At approximately 3:20 p.m., police received a call for a fight with reports of shots fired.
Police say they arrived at the scene of a large group of juveniles and adults attempting to leave on foot and by car.
According to police, one man is in custody, and another man is injured and has been transported to the hospital.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
