Mental health treatment has been a coronavirus casualty

Austin Sweigart, an event planner for the LGBTQ+ community, says that he's had trouble getting mental health counseling and medical treatment during the pandemic. He's (they/them) is not alone. Public and private mental health care providers in Virginia say they have been forced to change not only the ways they offer certain services to patients but also whether they offer them at all. (Source: Christopher Tyree/ Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism)