Mental health treatment has been a coronavirus casualty

With in-person therapy limited, mental health care providers struggle to reach vulnerable patients
By Julia Raimondi and Riley Blake
Austin Sweigart was discharged from inpatient treatment at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center’s psychiatric ward in mid-March, days before the statewide stay-at-home order took effect.
Sweigart, a 29-year-old event planner and gay rights activist in Richmond, has since struggled to find follow-up treatment, as therapists have limited hours and acceptance of new patients in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Sweigart, who uses they and them pronouns, has had to go to an urgent care facility for medication they normally get from their mental health care provider.
The pandemic has made getting mental health treatment “nearly impossible,” they said.
Sweigart is not alone.
Public and private mental health care providers in Virginia say they have been forced to change not only the ways they offer certain services to patients but also whether they offer them at all. The virus has upended care across state facilities, which serve more than 200,000 Virginians every year.
These changes can have a profound effect on patients, many of whom no longer get face-to-face treatment from mental health professionals or group therapy sessions.
At the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, the daily psychosocial group rehabilitation program has been shut-down since March. The program provided as many as 100 patients with regular therapy and structure through the recovery process.
While group treatments are canceled, more therapy sessions have moved to video conferencing, which has its own challenges and shortfalls.
Clinicians and patients have been forced to adjust, said John Lindstrom, the authority’s chief executive officer.
“A lot of people who engaged in services face-to-face are having to adjust to having less support in place,” Lindstrom said. “There are certain challenges with [keeping] the level of engagement that we think is important to support the individual’s recovery.”
One challenge to recovery is the potential for substance abuse.
While heightened stress is a common reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, people with post-traumatic stress disorder or a history of substance abuse may see their anxieties worsen, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.
