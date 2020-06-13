Library of Congress cancels public events until September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Congress announced that public events will be canceled until September 1 as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Library says they will reschedule the public programs that have been canceled.
The Library has expanded its online events and programs, launching Library of Congress: Engage! with original content from bestselling children’s author Dav Pilkey and National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Jason Reynolds.
Library of Congress buildings and facilities will remain closed to the public until further notice.
Regular public updates on the operating status of Library facilities will also be available.
More information about the Library of Congress’ response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic can be found by clicking here.
