Forecast: Mostly dry weekend, temperatures cooling down!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weather is looking good for the weekend, but more clouds and increasing shower chances are ahead for nearly next week.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a spotty late day shower possible. Highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower, mainly afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible, better chances south. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few Scattered showers possible, better chances south. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)
There is some uncertainty with rain chances for early next week, but it appears best chances will continually focus south of our area. Continue to check the NBC12 weather app as we fine-tune the forecast.
