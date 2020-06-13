Flying Squirrels host Father’s Day Catch on the Field

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be hosting a Father’s Day Catch on the Field event.
To keep the event as safe as possible for all attendees, advance registration is required and there will be a contactless check-in booth set up at the entrance to the field.
Fans are asked to bring their own gloves and baseballs.
Public access will be limited to the field only.
There will be a limited number of reservations for half-hour slots to play catch on the field at the stadium.
Catch of the Field sessions will be 30 minutes long. Each time slot will be limited to 40 people on the field to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
A Father’s Day gift bundle, which includes a baseball, relaxed-fit dad hat and a t-shirt will be available to pre-order.
Orders must be submitted by 5 p.m. on June 18.
Pick-up for the picnic orders will be available at Rosie’s Bistro at the Bullpen down the right-field line of the field following the on-field catch.
The Flying Squirrels will also take pre-orders for a Father’s Day To-Go Picnic.
The Father’s Day To-Go Picnic Package can be added for $75, and it includes:
- 2 pounds of vinegar-based pulled pork BBQ
- 1 pound of pulled chicken BBQ (no sauce)
- Family-sized Stouffer’s macaroni & cheese
- Family-sized coleslaw
- A dozen buns
- 7-ounce BBQ sauce
The Father’s Day event will take place at The Diamond on June 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
To purchase tickets, click here.
