Childsavers accepting new patients for mental health services

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Childsavers is accepting new patients for its trauma-informed child therapy and child development services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since transitioning the majority of its mental health services to a telehealth model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first week of April, ChildSavers has seen a 524 percent increase in virtual patient visits.
Virtual mental health sessions are held via Zoom with ChildSavers’ team of licensed professionals.
Sessions are about an hour in length once-a-week and focus on play therapy and building resiliency.
The nonprofit accepts all Medicaid HMOs and most private insurance providers.
ChildSavers will work with families regardless of their ability to pay.
Mental health therapy for Spanish-speaking children and families is also available.
“As the long-term mental health ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic largely remain to be seen among children, we want families throughout the Richmond community to know we are here for them,” Katie Francis, Program Manager, Mental Health Services at ChildSavers. “Our hope is that families who might be struggling with increased anxiety and stress during what are still uncertain times will take advantage of our telehealth services.”
In addition to the teletherapy options, the nonprofit continues to offer therapy sessions from its East End location while taking precautions to help ensure the health and safety of families, children and staff.
For more information and to learn more about the organization’s mental health services, visit Childsavers’s website or call 804-644-9590.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.