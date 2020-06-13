Byrd Theatre’s popular filmmaker series going virtual

Golf is a game that for so long has carried with it a reputation. Golf has come to be synonymous with terms such as elitism, upper class, and the country club. This is not an unfair assessment, however, golf has another side. By playing public, inexpensive courses, talking with course owners and the wide variety of people who frequent the tattered fairways of this country, this film paints a picture of golf, away from the country club and at the courses that have helped shape the lives of so many.