Byrd Theatre’s popular filmmaker series going virtual

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Byrd Theatre announced its popular filmmaker series, " 50 Over", will be going virtual.
Teddy Leinbach’s documentary, 50 Over, is a documentary film that follows 4 friends as they travel to all 50 states, in 50 days, stopping in each state to play a round of golf.
From Maine to Florida, from Florida to the Midwest, from the midwest through the four corners, the pacific northwest, even Alaska and Hawaii, the film explores the beauty and diversity of this country through the lens of public golf.
The conflict of driving a ’91 Dodge camper van, the constant mystery of the next night’s accommodations, and a schedule that many deemed impossible, the narrative certainly does not lack drama.
However, apart from the inevitable ups and downs of such a journey, this film explores much more of the meaning behind golf.
Golf is a game that for so long has carried with it a reputation. Golf has come to be synonymous with terms such as elitism, upper class, and the country club. This is not an unfair assessment, however, golf has another side. By playing public, inexpensive courses, talking with course owners and the wide variety of people who frequent the tattered fairways of this country, this film paints a picture of golf, away from the country club and at the courses that have helped shape the lives of so many.
The rental cost for the film will be $10.
Leinbach is donating $5 of the ticket price to the Byrd Theatre and $5 of the ticket price to SwingPals, an organization based in Durham, NC that’s mission is to build a foundation of health and strong character in children facing adversity by using golf as a medium through which students develop mindfulness and self-regulation skills, empowering them to pursue their passion and fulfill their potential to create positive change in their community.
”We are living in a time where we are seeing the bridge between technology and activism," Leinbach said. “I am privileged to be able to commit my time to make movies and it is my ultimate goal with any film, to support and empower the stories, characters, and ideas that I communicate.”
The documentary will be available to rent from June 12-June 21.
A virtual Q&A session will be held on June 17.
