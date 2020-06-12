Ways to get groceries delivered at a discount

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Getting groceries delivered right to your front door became vital for many during the pandemic. Others may have been hesitant to try it. The biggest hurdle: you can’t touch the fruits and vegetables you want to pick out.
But now many grocers are pulling out all the stops to get you to try their home delivery services.
Kyle James with ratherbeshopping.com says there are a ton of deals out there to try these services for free right now at no extra delivery cost.
For example, Walmart has a promotion through the end of the year that nets you 10 dollars in savings on your first grocery delivery order of at least $50.
Target is offering a 4-week free trial. Aldi is offering 3 free deliveries for new customers.
And if it’s available in your zip code, Amazon Prime is offering a 30 day free trial of grocery delivery.
If you do sign up for a free trial, make sure to cancel it before the fees start, unless you want to keep the service.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.