VCU announces more changes to Fall 2020 course schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) has released an update on its revised fall 2020 course schedule.
As outlined in the university’s “One VCU: Responsible Together” plan, a phased return to campus will include changes to class formats and instructional spaces.
All courses with an enrollment of 50 or more students on the Monroe Park and MCV Campuses will be taught in a remote/online format, in order to comply with safety measures.
A revised fall 2020 schedule will be available online by July 15, 2020.
VCU Records and Registration will notify students via email of the revised schedule and the impact those revisions have on the courses for which they are already registered. Academic advisors will simultaneously begin reaching out to individual students to discuss the implications of schedule changes.
To read the university’s full statement on class and schedule changes, click here.
