University of Richmond announces changes to Fall 2020 calendar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond (UR) has announced changes to its Fall 2020 calendar.
The university’s fall semester will begin on August 24 and end on December 18.
The university is making two important modifications to the academic calendar, informed by public health guidance.
Fall Break will be eliminated and in-person courses and student residency will end prior to Thanksgiving.
The final week of classes and the study and exam period will occur remotely after Thanksgiving.
To read the entire online letter from UR President Ronald A. Crutcher, click here.
