St. Jude Dream Home: Master bedroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The St. Jude Dream Home is complete and tickets are available for the $500,000 luxury townhome located in Short Pump.
Inside the home, you will find three bathrooms including the master bedroom with his and her closets, two full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a sky terrace, and so much more! The home is approximately 2,600 square feet.
Lakeside Concrete Enterprises poured and placed concrete footings and slabs for the foundation and in the exterior of the home including the driveways.
“I got involved because I have been in partnership with Style Craft homes. They are a great company to work for and they are doing great things. I am on board with whatever they need to do…and St. Jude is a great thing to help out with,” said Vinny Alves with Lakeside Concrete.
Each $100 ticket purchased for the Dream Home Giveaway is donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Get your ticket to be eligible to win the townhome and other great prizes. For more information on purchasing tickets, click here.
