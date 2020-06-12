Road closures, GRTC detours to be in place for Virginia’s 5,000 Man March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Road closures will be in place this weekend as thousands of people are expected to march on Monument Avenue for Virginia’s 5,000 Man March.
The march is set to being at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.
Both sides of West Broad Street, North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue will be closed while people march.
“They are set to start near the Robert E. Lee Monument, head north on North Allen Avenue, then west on West Broad Street – marching until they get back to the Robert E. Lee Monument,” Richmond police said.
RPD plans to reopen West Broad Street and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard once all participants have moved onto Monument Avenue.
No parking will be permitted along the route from 3 a.m. on Saturday until 3 a.m. on Sunday.
“During that time period, there will also be no parking on North Meadow Street from Park Avenue to Monument Avenue and Monument Avenue all the way to North Lombardy Street,” police said.
GRTC said customers should expect service delays and detours to be in place on Saturday for buses and CARE vans during the RVA Youth Rally and Virginia’s 5000 Man March.
The youth rally will be at the Maggie Walker Plaza at 10 a.m. with a full closure of Broad Street between North Foushee and Adams.
GRTC released the following regarding the GRTC detours:
GRTC DETOURS DURING RVA YOUTH RALLY:
Pulse Eastbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Belvidere, left on Cary St. left on 2nd St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing.MISSED STATIONS: Arts District East.
Pulse Westbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on 2nd St., left on Leigh St., left on Belvidere, right on Broad St. NOTE: there is another detour below for the March as the Pulse moves farther westbound.MISSED STATIONS: Arts District West.
3A/B Northbound: From Belvidere, buses turn right on Cary St., left on 2nd St., right on Marshall, and resume regular routing.
3A/B Southbound: From Broad St., buses turn left on 1st St., right on Main St., left on Belvidere, and resume regular routing.
14 Eastbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Belvidere, left on Cary St., left on 2nd St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing.
14 Westbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on 2nd St., left on Leigh St., left on Belvidere, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing.
78 Eastbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Belvidere, right on Cary St., left on 2nd St., right on Marshall St., and resume regular routing.
78 Westbound: From 3rd St., buses turn right on Main St., right on Belvidere, left on Broad St. and resume regular routing.
GRTC DETOURS DURING VIRGINIA’S 5000 MAN MARCH:
Pulse Eastbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Sheppard, left on Patterson, right on Arthur Ashe Blvd., left on Grove Ave., left on Harrison, right on Broad St. and resume regular route eastbound.MISSED STATIONS: Science Museum East and Allison East.
Pulse Westbound: From Broad St., buses turn left on Harrison St., right on Grove Ave., right on Sheppard, left on Broad St. and resume regular route westbound.MISSED STATIONS: Science Museum West and Allison West.
20 Southbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Sheppard, left on Kensington, right on Robinson and resume regular routing southbound.
20 Northbound: Buses on Robinson turn left on Kensington, right on Sheppard, left on Broad St. and resume regular routing northbound.
50 Eastbound: From Broad St., buses turn left on Sheppard, right on Marshall, left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh, right on DMV Dr. and layover at the end-of-line on DMV Dr.
50 Westbound: From end-of-line on DMV Dr., buses turn around in the Workers’ Compensation parking lot, turn left on DMV Dr., left on Leigh St., left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh St., left on Altamont, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing westbound.
76 Eastbound: From Sheppard, buses turn right on Marshall, left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh, right on DMV Dr. and layover at the end-of-line on DMV Dr.
76 Westbound: From end-of-line on DMV Dr., buses turn around in the Workers’ Compensation parking lot, turn left on DMV Dr., left on Leigh St., left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Clay St., left on Sheppard, cross Broad St. and resume regular routing westbound.
77 Eastbound: From Grove Ave., buses turn left on Robinson St., left on Kensington, right on Sheppard, right on Marshall, left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh, right on DMV Dr. and layover at the end-of-line on DMV Dr.
77 Westbound: From end-of-line on DMV Dr., buses turn around in the Workers’ Compensation parking lot, turn left on DMV Dr., left on Leigh St., left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh St., left on Altamont, left on Broad St., right on Sheppard, left on Kensington, right on Robinson and resume regular routing westbound.
