Richmond ranks 2nd among best places to bike in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is the second-best city to bike in Virginia, according to rankings from America’s Best Place for Bikes.
Criteria for scoring is based on ridership, safety, networks, community reach and acceleration. Richmond scored an average of 2.7 but scored a 3.7 in the community’s efforts to make biking better for residents. The city scored 1.6 in 2018 and 1.7 in 2019.
Here’s how Richmond’s score was calculated:
Richmond was bested by Arlington, Virginia, with a score of 3.0. Roanoke came closely in third with an average of 2.6.
The Department of Public Works is preparing to install bike routes on nine routes in the city. Virtual community meeting platforms began on June 11 and will be open until June 25. To participate in an online forum on design and routes for the bike lanes, visit the online survey here.
