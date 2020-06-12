Richmond ranks 2nd among best places to bike in Virginia

The Virginia Capital Trail, which has seen a 65% increase in usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the many biking trails in Richmond (Source: Virginia Capital Trail)
June 12, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 1:51 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is the second-best city to bike in Virginia, according to rankings from America’s Best Place for Bikes.

Criteria for scoring is based on ridership, safety, networks, community reach and acceleration. Richmond scored an average of 2.7 but scored a 3.7 in the community’s efforts to make biking better for residents. The city scored 1.6 in 2018 and 1.7 in 2019.

Here’s how Richmond’s score was calculated:

Category Description Score
Ridership How many people are riding bikes 2.0
Safety How safe is it to ride bikes 2.7
Network How easily can people get to where they need to go via bike 1.4
Reach How well does the bike network serve the entire community 1.4
Acceleration How quickly is the community working to make biking better 3.7

Richmond was bested by Arlington, Virginia, with a score of 3.0. Roanoke came closely in third with an average of 2.6.

The Department of Public Works is preparing to install bike routes on nine routes in the city. Virtual community meeting platforms began on June 11 and will be open until June 25. To participate in an online forum on design and routes for the bike lanes, visit the online survey here.

