Richmond moves into phase two of reopening | Here’s a look at the guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be joining the rest of Central Virginia in Phase Two of reopening starting on Friday, June 12.
Most of the state, except for Richmond and Northern Virginia, moved into Phase Two of reopening on June 5.
“Given the data landscape, the governor’s requirement that all Virginians wear face coverings and my trust in the Richmond community to look out for each other, I’m comfortable with our city entering Phase Two of Forward Virginia,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.
Under Phase Two, restaurants in Richmond will be able to offer indoor seating at 50 percent capacity and fitness centers will be open at 30 percent capacity, along with certain recreation and entertainment venues that do not rely on shared equipment will also be able to open with restrictions.
“However, we cannot forget that beating this disease for goodwill require avid community testing, contact tracing and stable isolation for COVID-19 positive patients,” he continued. “This is the biggest team project we’ve ever undertaken as a city, and it will continue to require compassion and cooperation from every one of us.”
Richmond officials released the following guidelines for Phase Two:
- Continue to wear face masks.
- Keep six feet of distance from anyone outside your household.
- Avoid visits or social gatherings, especially with individuals who are at higher risk.
- Continue to wash or sanitize your hands frequently, but especially after leaving a public place or before adjusting or removing your mask.
- If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and call your primary care provider to discuss testing opportunities, or call the Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501 to register for a free testing event. Testing opportunities for City of Richmond residents are listed online.
- Remember and remind others that public playgrounds, wading pools and other recreational spaces where physical distancing and avoidance of common surfaces would be impossible will remain closed through Phase Two.
- Social gatherings are limited to 50 people or 50 percent capacity of the event space, whichever is less.
Phase Two guidelines for specific sectors can be found here. Phase One guidelines sectors are available here. Find even more information on the Forward Virginia plan here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.