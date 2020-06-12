Richmond and Henrico Health District community COVID-19 testing events continue in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health District will host more free community COVID-19 events throughout the month of June.
- Monday, June 15 - Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, 700 E. Belt Blvd., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 16 - Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave., 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (rain or shine)
- Thursday, June 18 - Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road, 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (rain or shine)
- Tuesday, June 23 - Southwood Management Properties, 1400 Southwood Parkway, 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Rain location: Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd.
- Thursday, June 25 - East Henrico Rec Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave., 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (rain or shine)
To register, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 804-205-3501. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents will be notified about results in 5-7 business days.
