Richmond government facilities, buildings to start reopening

Richmond City Hall. (Source: Google Earth)
June 12, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 4:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Government facilities and buildings in Richmond will start to reopen on Monday, June 15 after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First-floor public access for walk-in services will be provided at City Hall and the East District Center for in-person payments. Officials said not all departments or agencies will be open in each building for walk-in services.

The following facilities will be open to the public by appointment only access and only by security in each location:

  • City Hall (with the exception of the Richmond Registrar’s Office and certain other first floor services);
  • 730 East Broad Street;
  • Animal Care and Control;
  • Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities administrative building;
  • DPU plants and external campus;
  • DPW external campus; and
  • Richmond Police, Fire, and Emergency Communications headquarters.

The buildings will have a strict capacity limit, so customers are asked to wait outside until sufficient space is available. Face coverings will also be required inside the buildings.

For a full breakdown of what services are being provided by departments, click here.

