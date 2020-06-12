Richmond government facilities, buildings to start reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Government facilities and buildings in Richmond will start to reopen on Monday, June 15 after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First-floor public access for walk-in services will be provided at City Hall and the East District Center for in-person payments. Officials said not all departments or agencies will be open in each building for walk-in services.
The following facilities will be open to the public by appointment only access and only by security in each location:
- City Hall (with the exception of the Richmond Registrar’s Office and certain other first floor services);
- 730 East Broad Street;
- Animal Care and Control;
- Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities administrative building;
- DPU plants and external campus;
- DPW external campus; and
- Richmond Police, Fire, and Emergency Communications headquarters.
The buildings will have a strict capacity limit, so customers are asked to wait outside until sufficient space is available. Face coverings will also be required inside the buildings.
For a full breakdown of what services are being provided by departments, click here.
