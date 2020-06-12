Richmond, Chesterfield collaborate to address elevated COVID-19 numbers in Hispanic, Latino communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Chesterfield health districts are partnering to address the elevated levels of COVID-19 in the Hispanic and Latino populations.
While there is a concern for all local residents, health officials say some populations are seeing an increased number of cases.
“Hispanics/Latinos are often employed in service industries including health care, childcare, food service, and cleaning. Due to frequent contact with the public, employment in the service sector increases risk of infection and can lead to community spread. In addition, Hispanics/Latinos of low socioeconomic status may be less likely to seek testing if they are uninsured or lack access to paid sick leave,” health officials said.
In Richmond, Hispanics/Latinos make up approximately 32 percent of all COVID-19 cases but represent only 6 percent of the population. In Chesterfield, Hispanic/Latinos make up about 15 percent of all cases but only 9 percent of the population.
“COVID-19 response teams in Richmond and Chesterfield are working closely with Hispanic/Latino leaders and community members to better understand and overcome barriers to care for all residents,” health officials said.
Health officials are working to expand testing access, using contact tracing, helping to ensure residents have resources to safely recover in isolation and provide communities with masks to help limit the spread.
The CDC has also sent a team of bilingual epidemiologists and community outreach specialists to help support the Richmond and Chesterfield health districts.
