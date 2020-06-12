Police searching for 4 suspects in connection to stolen skincare products

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for four people in connection to a larceny that happened at a Walgreens in Colonial Heights.
Authorities said three women and one man went into the Walgreens along Boulevard on June 11 around 12 p.m. The entered the store in pairs and each pair had a large handbag, police said.
“The suspects immediately went to the health and beauty aids aisle and grabbed a large amount of skincare products valued at more than $3,000,” police said.
They were seen leaving in what appears to be a small, white SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
