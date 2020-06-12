Police investigating after video appears to show protester being run over by truck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a video that has been circulating on social media that appears to show a protester getting run over by a truck.
Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, police officers in the area near the Robert E. Lee circle saw protesters in the roadway with their bicycles where several pickup trucks approached them.
Police said the protesters and the drivers exchanged words before one pickup sped off and another pickup truck driver ran over a bike.
The video, however, appears to show the truck hitting the man along with the bicycle.
Police say when they returned to the scene no victim was found but detectives continue to try to make contact with any potential victims.
Responding officers made three traffic stops related to the incident and detained multiple people. The traffic stops also turned up multiple assault-style rifles, handguns, ammunition and body armor. Three of the assault-style rifles and one handgun were seized. One person was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
