Police identify man found dead in Appomattox River

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have identified the man found dead in the Appomattox River on Friday, June 5.
Crews were called to Roslyn Landing Park in Colonial Heights around 9:15 p.m. after the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries found a body in the river.
The body was taken to the Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner and later identified as 52-year-old Aaron Hegele of Norfolk.
The investigation continues, but police do not suspect foul play at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
