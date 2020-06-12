Police identify man found dead in Appomattox River

June 8, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 1:49 PM

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have identified the man found dead in the Appomattox River on Friday, June 5.

Crews were called to Roslyn Landing Park in Colonial Heights around 9:15 p.m. after the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries found a body in the river.

The body was taken to the Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner and later identified as 52-year-old Aaron Hegele of Norfolk.

The investigation continues, but police do not suspect foul play at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

