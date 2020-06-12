Over $1.8 million awarded to Va. localities in DOJ grants for COVID-19 relief

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger announced that various jurisdictions across the Eastern District of Virginia were awarded over $1.8 million in Department of Justice grants to help with public safety challenges during the pandemic.
Central Virginia locations that received funding include Richmond, which got $477,498 and Hopewell, which received $34,117. The funding is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.
“Those on the front lines of the public safety response to the coronavirus have our support, gratitude, and utmost respect,” said Terwilliger. “The Department of Justice provides this funding with significant flexibility, so that state and local departments can use it in the ways that best benefit their officers and their community.”
Localities can use the money for staffing, overtime, protective gear or medical care in jails and prisons.
